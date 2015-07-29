* Deal values Cytec plus debt at $6.4 bln
* Solvay to finance deal with rights issue, debt sale
* Analysts say price paid is fairly steep
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, share price)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, July 29 Belgian chemical group Solvay
has agreed to buy U.S. peer Cytec for $5.5
billion, giving it a bigger presence in the lightweight
materials business where demand from the aerospace industry is
booming.
Solvay said in a statement on Wednesday it would pay $75.25
per share for Cytec, which closed at $58.39 on Tuesday.
The Belgian group will finance the transaction with a 1.5
billion euros ($1.66 billion) rights issue, 1.0 billion euros of
hybrid debt and a senior debt issue.
Solvay Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said the
acquisition was justified by Cytec's growth potential in
aerospace markets.
"The composite market in the aerospace sector is growing by
about 10 percent per year," he told a conference call. "We are
confident Cytec is well positioned to benefit from this growth."
The Belgian company said the enterprise value, which
includes debt, was $6.4 billion, representing a 2015 estimated
core profit (EBITDA) multiple of 14.7 times and of 11.7 times
when considering potential benefits.
Solvay expects to make annual savings of 100 million euros.
"We consider the acquisition to be a reasonably good fit but
consider the price fairly high," KBC Securities wrote in a note.
Solvay shares were 0.9 percent down at 126.85 euros by 0710
GMT, making them among the weaker performers in the FTSEurofirst
300 index of leading European stocks.
Solvay has previously said it would focus on acquisitions in
North America because of lower energy costs. Cytec makes most of
its $2 billion in annual sales there.
It makes composite and adhesive materials for the aerospace
and automotive industries and chemicals used in the mining
sector for mineral processing and solvent extraction. Solvay
already makes chemicals for use in oil and gas extraction.
Clamadieu said he believed the group would secure the
necessary regulatory approval on both sides of the Atlantic to
close the deal. Solvay expects it will close in the fourth
quarter.
The company said that its and Cytec's boards of directors
had unanimously recommended the offer and that its largest
shareholder, Solvac with a 30 percent stake, was
behind the deal.
Solvay also announced its second quarter results on
Wednesday. Core profit, adjusted for one-off items rose 8.1
percent in the second quarter to 500 million euros, in line with
the 499 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
The company said its speciality materials and chemicals
businesses gained, but demand declined substantially for
chemicals used in the oil and gas sector.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Jane Merriman)