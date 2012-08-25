Aug 24 A number of bidders have emerged for the
coating resins business of Cytec Industries Inc that
could raise up to $1.3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported
quoting sources familiar with the matter.
Earlier in May, the specialty chemicals maker had started
the process of selling the segment, aiming to complete a deal by
the end of the year.
The bidders include private-equity firms Advent
International Corp, Apollo Global Management LLC and
Blackstone Group LP along with Japan's Mitsubishi
Chemical Holdings Corp, WSJ said. The private-equity
arm of New York investment banking firm Rhône Group LLC has also
bid for the unit.
Coating products, which include varnishes and specialty
paints, contributed about half of Cytec's 2011 sales.
The company is increasing its focus on engineered materials,
separation and additive technology segments. In April, Cytec
announced plans to buy UK-based Umeco Plc, for about
$439 million.
The company representatives did not immediately respond to
requests for comment outside of normal business hours.