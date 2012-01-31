* Q4 shr $0.86 vs $0.95 year ago
* Q4 rev $731 mln vs est $738.2 mln
* Says to decide on separation of coating resins segment by
Q2 end
Jan 31 Cytec Industries Inc posted
a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by weaker volumes at its
main coating resins segment and said it expects to take a
decision on the separation of the segment by the second quarter.
October-December quarter profit fell to $41.6 million, or 88
cents a share, from $48 million, or 95 cents a share, in the
year-ago period.
Excluding items, the specialty chemicals maker earned 86
cents a share.
Cytec, which caters to a variety of sectors such as
aerospace, industrial coatings, mining and plastics, reported
slightly higher revenue of $731 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 47 cents a
share, on revenue of $738.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company has retained JP Morgan as an adviser regarding the
previously announced separation of its coating resin business,
which contributed to about half of its third-quarter sales.
The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company's shares closed at
$49.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)