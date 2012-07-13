BRIEF-BioAmber CEO steps down, current COO Fabrice Orecchioni named President
* BioAmber ceo steps down, current coo fabrice orecchioni named president
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $1.50-$1.55 vs est $1.05
* Sees strong growth in process separation and coating resins
July 13 Specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries Inc gave a second-quarter profit estimate that was well ahead of analysts' expectations, encouraged by strong performances at its process separation and coating resins businesses.
The company said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share to $1.55 per share. Analysts expect $1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cytec will report its second-quarter results on July 19.
In May, the company started the process of selling its coating resins business, aiming to complete a deal by the end of the current year.
Shares of the company, valued at $2.71 billion, closed at $58.82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.