Oct 27 Amgen Inc and Cytokinetics Inc
said on Tuesday their experimental drug for chronic
heart failure showed significant improvement in cardiac function
in the second part of a mid-stage study.
The 448 patients in the trial were given an oral formulation
of the drug omecamtiv mecarbil for 20 weeks and observed for 24
weeks, the companies said in a joint statement.
An intravenous formulation of the drug failed in 2013,
leaving its future uncertain. The tests on the oral formulation
ran longer than the tests on the intravenous formulation and the
results will determine if the drug moves into late-stage tests
or is discontinued.
Heart failure, in which heart muscles are unable to pump
enough blood around the body, is often a deadly disease. About
half of people diagnosed with the condition die within five
years and treatments have changed little since the 1970s.
Omecamtiv mecarbil, which Amgen licensed from Cytokinetics,
takes a novel approach to tackling heart failure by activating
cardiac myosin, a protein in heart cells that is responsible for
converting chemical energy into muscle contraction.
Some of the patients given omecamtiv mecarbil experienced
elevated levels of the protein troponin, which historically has
been an indicator of heart disorders.
But Amgen and Cytokinetics said none of these events were
linked to heart damage or tissue death.
"We anticipate a decision to move to Phase 3 in the next few
months," Cytokinetics CEO Robert Blum told Reuters. "A potential
Phase 3 study would be in the range of 3-5,000 patients,
enrolling patients at high risk of death and readmission."
