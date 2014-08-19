Aug 19 The U.S. government has extended a
contract with Cytori Therapeutics to develop a
cell-derived treatment for burns, the company said on Tuesday.
The government's Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA) will provide up to $20.4 million
to fund early development and costs associated with a clinical
trial.
The contract is part of BARDA's national preparedness
initiative to prepare in the event of mass casualties, including
the involvement of burns.
Cytori said its autologous cell therapy has the potential to
improve wound healing quality and speed, and could be deployed
at hospitals for potential use by non-specialist personnel.
The funds are part of a contract won by Cytori in 2012 for
work on products to treat burns and radiation. This portion of
the funding takes the project into the clinical development
phase.
The clinical trial must be approved by the Food and Drug
Administration. If successful it would be the first clinical
trial funded by BARDA that uses an autologous stem cell
treatment, the company said.
