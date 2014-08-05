Aug 5 Cytori Therapeutics Inc said it
has suspended enrollments in two trials of its experimental cell
therapy for heart failure patients after a safety review.
The company's shares fell 13 percent in extended trade.
Cerebrovascular events - those related to blood vessels in
the brain - were reported in studies to evaluate safety and
feasibility of adipose-derived regenerative cells in patients
with ischemic heart disease, the company said.
Symptoms occurred in three patients, the company said. Two
patients' symptoms fully resolved within a short period, it
said, while the third has experienced a substantial resolution.
Cytori's shares closed at $2.10 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
