Jan 26 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Says bondholders' meeting approves conversion of bonds into shares with overwhelming majority

* Says reduction of remaining debt by 2 million Swiss francs ($2.25 million)

* Far more than required two thirds of bonds approve conversion, namely around 84 pct