BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
Jan 6 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Updates on a key transaction and plans going forward
* Announces that it proposes a mandatory conversion of outstanding subordinated convertible bonds and convenes a bondholders' meeting on Jan. 26, 2015 in Schlieren/Switzerland
* Announces signing of a transaction in conjunction with its efforts to monetize on its asset base
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year