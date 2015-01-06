Jan 6 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Updates on a key transaction and plans going forward

* Announces that it proposes a mandatory conversion of outstanding subordinated convertible bonds and convenes a bondholders' meeting on Jan. 26, 2015 in Schlieren/Switzerland

* Announces signing of a transaction in conjunction with its efforts to monetize on its asset base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)