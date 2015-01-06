BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
Jan 6 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Says exclusively licenses its VLP platform for treatment of Hepatitis B infections to Oncore Biopharma
* Executes exclusive license agreement granting Oncore Biopharma, Inc. access to clinically validated virus like particle platform for use in treatment and prevention of Hepatitis B viral infections
* Says agreement will become effective with achievement of certain closing conditions, including a successful debt restructuring of Cytos
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year