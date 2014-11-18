(Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 18 CytRx Corp said the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration placed a hold on enrolling new patients
in clinical trials of its experimental cancer drug after a
patient died, sending the company's shares down 11 percent in
premarket trading.
The patient received the drug, aldoxorubicin, under the
company's expanded access program that makes promising drugs and
devices available to patients with serious diseases who do not
qualify for the trials.
Patients already enrolled in the trials, currently in mid
stage, will continue receiving the treatment, CytRx said.
The company said it would change its inclusion and exclusion
criteria for new patients and add additional patient screening
assessment, at the request of the FDA.
Aldoxorubicin is an improved version of the chemotherapy
agent, doxorubicin, and it does not cause the side effects
associated with doxorubicin such as heart muscle damage at
higher doses and gastrointestinal disorders.
This means aldoxorubicin can be administered in higher doses
than doxorubicin.
Aldoxorubicin is being tested for treating soft tissue
sarcoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and a type of
brain tumor.
CytRx's shares closed at $2.76 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das
and Kirti Pandey)