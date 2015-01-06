* Interim data shows drug stops tumor progression
* Drug could be first to cross blood-brain barrier - CEO
* Shares jumps as much as 30 pct
By Rosmi Shaji and Vidya L Nathan
Jan 6 CytRx Corp said interim data
showed its experimental brain cancer drug was effective in a
mid-stage study and a partial clinical hold on enrollment could
be lifted this month.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had put a partial hold
on enrollment in studies of the drug, aldoxorubicin, after the
death of a patient who received the drug through a compassionate
use program.
The company has provided the FDA with a package of
information and expects to hear back from the agency later this
month, CytRx Chief Executive Steven Kriegsman told Reuters.
"...We've supplied the FDA with a very very substantial
response to any question they might have. So in light of that,
the feeling here is positive.... We are cautiously optimistic,"
Kriegsman said.
The company said in a statement that interim data showed
that aldoxorubicin prevented the progression of a kind of brain
tumor and even shrunk them.
The drug was tested on patients with glioblastoma multiforme
(GBM) as a second-line treatment. GBM is the most deadly form of
brain cancer and affects more than 12,000 people in the United
States annually.
"Aldoxorubicin appears to be the first anthracycline to
cross the blood-brain barrier in GBM, potentially creating a new
approach to attacking brain tumors," Kriegsman said in a
statement.
The blood-brain barrier is a layer of membranes that prevent
toxins and other substances from passing from the blood stream
into tissue. Drug developers have faced challenges in making a
treatment capable of crossing this barrier to reach cancer
cells.
Aldoxorubicin is also being tested to treat patients with
other forms of cancer such as soft tissue sarcoma, small cell
lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.
Kriegsman, who majored in journalism at the New York
University, expects to launch the drug as a second-line
treatment for soft tissue sarcoma in 2017, if the FDA lifts the
partial hold on the company's studies.
CytRx shares touched a high of $3.72 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday, boosting its market value by nearly $50 million to
about $207 million. The stock was up 18 percent at $3.36 in the
afternoon.
