HONG KONG, March 10 Chinese lender China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd could raise up to $2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, more than originally planned, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

The commercial lender, based in China's eastern Zhejiang province, has started pitching the deal to investors and may start taking orders on March 16, if feedback from fund managers is positive, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal had originally been planned for around $1 billion, IFR previously reported.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)