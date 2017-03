PRAGUE Jan 26 Real estate manager AEW Europe's LOGISTIS fund bought a Prague logistics park from developer Panattoni Europe for 150 million euros ($168.80 million), the companies said on Monday.

The park with 255,000 square metres of rentable space is near the Prague Airport and includes a 125,000 sqm warehouse being built for retailer Amazon. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)