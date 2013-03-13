PRAGUE, March 13 The Czech cabinet approved the sale of a 44 percent stake in loss-making Czech Airlines to Korean Air on Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

A government source said the contract would be signed on April 9.

Korean Air was the only bidder for the state carrier and will buy the stake for 2.64 million euros ($3.4 million).

($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Robert Mueller; Editing by Mark Potter)