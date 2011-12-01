PRAGUE Dec 1 A protest by Czech Airlines
(CSA) pilots on Thursday grounded nineteen flights by midday and
more were expected to be cancelled later.
The pilots took sick days and did not turn up for work,
protesting against a restructuring plan imposed by the
management of the government-owned flag carrier.
They specifically criticised the management's decision to
transfer a third of CSA-leased planes to a subsidiary, and
called on the government to privatise the firm in order to
install a competent management.
"We don't want to run the company, (but) at a moment when
your boss is obviously leading your company on the road to
perdition, you would also raise your voice," the executive
secretary of the Czech Pilot Association (CZALPA) Filip Gaspar
told Reuters.
Around 340 pilots work for the carrier, 90 percent of whom
are members of the association and Gaspar said most of its
members were taking part in the action.
The Finance Ministry, which administers the government's
95.7 percent stake in CSA, said in a statement the protests were
unjustified and illegal and it would ask CSA management to "take
appropriate... measures against the absenting pilots."
The government decided to revamp the loss-making airline
after an attempt to privatise it in 2009 failed. The sole bidder
in the tender sought conditions that would have required a cash
injection from the state.
As part of the restructuring, the government pulled together
state-owned Prague Airport and CSA under a single holding
company.
EU competition regulators opened an investigation into CSA
in February, saying they doubted the carrier's revamp would
return it to viability and also comply with EU state aid rules.
The pilot association said the restructuring, which includes
reducing the airline fleet and network by up to a third, is
aimed only at a superficial improvement in earnings. It said
valuable assets are being sold off at discounted prices.
CSA said in a statement the airline's management and
shareholders were struggling to save the company.
In 2010, the airline's net profit was 76.2 million crowns
($4.06 million), including one-off gains from sales of assets.
Without the one-off gains, CSA recorded a 632 million crown
loss, data on its web site showed.
