PRAGUE, April 15 Swiss company Alpiq
has asked for improved offers for two Czech power plants after
bids were well below its expectations, Czech newspaper
Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday.
The newspaper cited a partner in one bidding group, Petr
Paukner, as saying that bids for the two plants together came in
well below 400 million euros ($523.90 million).
Paukner is owner of Czech energy trader Carbounion Bohemia,
which is bidding for the Alpiq plants with two other companies.
He was not available to comment.
Alpiq declined to comment on the newspaper's report.
Hospodarske Noviny said three bidders remained and had to submit
improved offers by Wednesday.
The three bidders are the PURS group, consisting of Czech
companies Carbounion, E-Invest and Sokolovska Uhelna; Czech
energy holding EPH; and investment group Carpaterra Capital
Partners.
EPH declined to comment on the report, while Carpaterra
could not be reached.
Alpiq's two Czech plants up for sale have electricity
capacity of 529 MW and heating capacity of 1,072 MW.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt; editing by Keiron
Henderson)