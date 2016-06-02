PRAGUE, June 2 The Czech car sector should post another record year in 2016 after making a combined 1.3 million cars in 2015, the head of the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP), Martin Jahn, said on Thursday.

Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is the biggest car producer in the country, which is also home to plants run by Hyundai Motor and TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen . (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)