PRAGUE Jan 17 Czech car production grew by 8 percent to a record 1.344 million vehicles last year, the country's automotive industry association Auto SAP said on Tuesday.

The car industry is a major driver for the export-reliant Czech economy and the country is home to three car plants run by Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, Hyundai Motor and a joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot. (Reporting by Robert Muller)