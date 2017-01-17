UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Jan 17 Czech car production grew by 8 percent to a record 1.344 million vehicles last year, the country's automotive industry association Auto SAP said on Tuesday.
The car industry is a major driver for the export-reliant Czech economy and the country is home to three car plants run by Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, Hyundai Motor and a joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources