PRAGUE Aug 8 Car production in the Czech Republic rose by 11.9 percent to 719,495 cars in the first half of the year, data from the Automotive Industry Association showed on Monday.

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto is the biggest car producer in the country, which is also home to plants run by Hyundai Motor and TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)