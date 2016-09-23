PRAGUE, Sept 23 Czech car sales are likely to rise more than 10 percent to a record 260,000 vehicles in 2016, an official from the Car Importers' Association (SDA) estimated on Friday.

The Czech economy has been among the fastest growing in Europe and domestic demand has become an important part of the expansion, alongside foreign trade, in the country of 10.6 million.

The industry body's latest sales estimate is up from an earlier forecast of 250,000 cars. CTK news agency cited an SDA official as saying on Friday sales would now reach between 255,000 and 260,000.

The car sector is the driving force for the economy thanks to three car plants - run by Volkswagen's Skoda Auto; Hyundai Motor ; and TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen - that together produce more than a million cars a year.

The large majority of output is for export.

The Czech economy is set to grow by more than 2 percent in 2016 before accelerating to around 3 percent in 2017.

In 2015, it expanded by 4.6 percent after the country saw a record influx of European Union development funds before the last financing period expired. Car sales last year grew around 20 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Adrian Croft)