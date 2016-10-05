UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Oct 5 Czech car registrations could grow this year to 255,000-266,000 vehicles, up from a record 2015 when 230,857 cars were sold, the country's Car Importers Association (CIA) said on Wednesday.
"We would be glad if those figures were confirmed," CIA chairman Josef Pokorny told reporters, referring to a study prepared for the association by consultancy PwC.
"We basically identify with these numbers. This year is so strong and the customer base is so high that we could reach those numbers, unless something significant happens."
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Robert Muller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources