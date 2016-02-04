PRAGUE Feb 4 The Czech central bank's governing board considered cutting interest rates into negative territory on Thursday to further loosen monetary conditions in light of a widening interest rate differential with the euro zone, Governor Miroslav Singer said.

The board eventually left its main repo rate at 0.05 percent but said its next actions would depend on market development.

It also said it would extend its policy of keeping the crown policy weak. It had previously said it expected to end the policy around the end of 2016, but moved the probable exit to sometime in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)