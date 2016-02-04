PRAGUE Feb 4 The Czech central bank's governing
board considered cutting interest rates into negative territory
on Thursday to further loosen monetary conditions in light of a
widening interest rate differential with the euro zone, Governor
Miroslav Singer said.
The board eventually left its main repo rate at 0.05 percent
but said its next actions would depend on market development.
It also said it would extend its policy of keeping the crown
policy weak. It had previously said it expected to end the
policy around the end of 2016, but moved the probable exit to
sometime in the first half of 2017.
