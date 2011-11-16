PRAGUE Nov 16 Czech banks' exposure to their parent firms has grown but is still below regulatory limits and the central bank is closely watching any potential attempts to pull out capital, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Wednesday.

The Czech banking sector has surplus liquidity and high capital ratios, and thus is a potential source of capital for parent firms that need to raise their capital buffers.

The Czech banking sector is dominated by the local units of euro zone banks: the CSOB unit of KBC ; Komercni Banka PR>, majority owned by Societe Generale ; Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Bank ; and the local operations of UniCredit.

Tomsik wrote in a newspaper article that Czech subsidiaries' exposure to parent firms has grown to about 4 percent of assets, below limits.

The limit of credit exposure is set at 25 percent of equity.

Tomsik said banks can pull out dividends but there may also be a temptation to use transfer pricing or untransparent pricing of financial asset transfers.

"Some investment instruments are structured in a very complex way, are not publicly traded, and highly complex methodology is needed to determine their correct or fair price," he wrote in the article for daily Hospodarske Noviny.

"This is why the central bank supervision is intensively focusing on these," he wrote.

Czech banks have felt relatively small ripples from the financial crisis thanks to a liquidity buffer coming from low loan to deposit ratios, which have kept the banking system in a liquidity surplus.

They have also focused on building domestic operations and most investments into toxic assets and periphery euro zone sovereign bonds have been made by their parent firms.

Tomsik said he believed that if the parent firms need to sell assets to shore up their capital, they would avoid stripping them of cash.

"The sale of a subsidiary would be more complicated if there are doubts whether the subsidiary is or was being 'sucked out'," he wrote.

The Czech have long objected to European Union moves to unify bank regulation, and Tomsik said it was specifically against some parts of the European crisis management framework.

"They could free up flows of capital, assets and liquid resources within banking groups too much," he wrote. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)