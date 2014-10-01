BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Oct 1 The Czech central bank said on Wednesday it had set systemic risk buffer levels for four major banks in the country.
The buffer was set at 3.0 percent for Erste Group's unit Ceska Sporitelna and KBC's unit CSOB, at 2.5 percent for Societe Generale's Komercni Banka and at 1.0 percent for UniCredit Czech Republic and Slovakia, the bank said.
The rates represent the share of each bank's overall risk exposure and they have to be fulfilled from the equity capital of the bank. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
* Loss of group for year ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to reduce by more than 80 percent
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Republican healthcare overhaul backed by President Donald Trump cleared another hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday as the Budget Committee approved it even as the White House and party leaders discussed changes to satisfy disgruntled conservatives.