PRAGUE, Sept 12 The Czech central bank (CNB) set
the countercyclical buffer for commercial banks at zero as of
next month, saying on Friday that it saw no need to raise it in
the next two years because economic risk is subdued.
"(The cyclical source) of systemic risk is low and does not
require the creation of a countercyclical capital buffer for
exposures located in the Czech Republic," the bank said in a
statement on its website.
The central bank said last October it would not activate all
capital buffers possible under Europe's new regulatory
framework, which seeks to raise banks' resilience in crises.
It however did slap individual systemic risk capital
requirements on the country's four core lenders.
The main Czech banks - including units of Austria's Erste
Group, France's Societe Generale and
Belgium-based KBC - are among the most resilient in
Europe, delivering large chunks of profit for their euro zone
parents.
Analysts expect them to stay profitable even though record
low interest rates make the environment trickier.
"Given the current predictions of future credit growth and
developments on the relevant markets - the property market in
particular - it will probably not be necessary to apply a
non-zero countercyclical capital buffer rate in the next two
years," the CNB said.
Czech central bank has been holding its main interest rate
effectively at zero for the past two years and last November it
launched an intervention regime preventing the crown currency
from strengthening significantly beyond 27 per euro.
That policy is to stay into 2016, CNB said.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)