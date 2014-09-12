PRAGUE, Sept 12 The Czech central bank (CNB) set the countercyclical buffer for commercial banks at zero as of next month, saying on Friday that it saw no need to raise it in the next two years because economic risk is subdued.

"(The cyclical source) of systemic risk is low and does not require the creation of a countercyclical capital buffer for exposures located in the Czech Republic," the bank said in a statement on its website.

The central bank said last October it would not activate all capital buffers possible under Europe's new regulatory framework, which seeks to raise banks' resilience in crises.

It however did slap individual systemic risk capital requirements on the country's four core lenders.

The main Czech banks - including units of Austria's Erste Group, France's Societe Generale and Belgium-based KBC - are among the most resilient in Europe, delivering large chunks of profit for their euro zone parents.

Analysts expect them to stay profitable even though record low interest rates make the environment trickier.

"Given the current predictions of future credit growth and developments on the relevant markets - the property market in particular - it will probably not be necessary to apply a non-zero countercyclical capital buffer rate in the next two years," the CNB said.

Czech central bank has been holding its main interest rate effectively at zero for the past two years and last November it launched an intervention regime preventing the crown currency from strengthening significantly beyond 27 per euro. That policy is to stay into 2016, CNB said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)