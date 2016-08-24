PRAGUE Aug 24 The Czech National Bank (CNB)
will increase the amount of capital the country's main banks
must hold in reserve to protect against systemic risk in the
sector, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The systemic risk buffer will increase to 3 percent from 2.5
percent for Komercni Banka, majority-owned by Societe
Generale, and 2 percent from 1 percent for the Czech
unit of UniCredit, the CNB said.
The requirement will be also introduced for Raiffeisenbank's
Czech business at 1 percent. All the adjustments take effect on
Jan. 1 next year.
"The rates are expressed as a percentage of the bank's
overall risk exposure and the buffer must consist of the bank's
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital," the central bank said.
Czech banking sector's ability to deal with potential shocks
is stronger than a year ago and banks could cope with a very
strong recession in a worst-case scenario, annual stress tests
performed by the central bank showed in June.
The systemic buffer rate will remain at 3 percent for CSOB,
owned by KBC, and Erste Bank's Ceska
Sporitelna.
The central bank is required to review the setting of the
systemic risk buffer rate at least once every two years.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)