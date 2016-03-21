PRAGUE, March 21 The Czech central bank kept its
countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) of 0.5 percent unchanged in
a quarterly review on Monday after introducing the measure at
the end of last year to get ahead of growing lending.
The Czechs became only the third European country to put the
measure in place. The rate will be applied on banks from 2017.
The central bank reiterated on Monday it was ready to raise
the rate if credit growth accelerates, lending conditions ease
and investor optimism grows.
It said annual growth of lending to businesses and
households in January was 6.3 percent and 7.2 percent,
respectively.
Czech banks are well capitalised with the sector showing a
Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.95 percent at the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)