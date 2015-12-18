* Countercyclical capital buffer of 0.5 pct to apply from 2017

* Central bank says lending growth more pronounced

* Starting to create conditions for systemic risk to emerge

* Czechs follow Norway, Sweden in introducing CCB

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 18 The Czech central bank will require lenders to apply a countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) of 0.5 percent from 2017 to cope with fast-growing lending, becoming the third European country to introduce the charge.

The central bank had said it was considering the move but the decision surprised some observers who had argued it would be premature given loan growth was outside danger zones and could go against the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.

Czech banks are adequately capitalised and most would stay above regulatory requirements in scenarios applied in the central bank's stress tests. The regulator argued it needs to get ahead of the credit boom.

The Czech Republic follows Sweden and Norway, long grappling with hot property markets, in putting in place such a buffer.

Analysts say the Czech housing market is tame in comparison. But overall lending has accelerated this year, led by mortgages. Corporate lending growth has also started taking flight, averaging a 9.5 percent annual rise from July to October.

Most Czech banks are foreign-owned. The largest are units of Austria's Erste Group Bank, Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale and Italy's UniCredit.

"A higher-than-zero CCB rate is being introduced for the first time because of a more pronounced recovery in lending, which is starting to create conditions for systemic risk to emerge," central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said.

The central bank said the CCB will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2017 and it may raise the rate further in the future if credit growth keeps accelerating.

It expects the economy to expand 4.7 percent this year, placing it among the fastest in the European Union, and post still solid growth of near 3 percent in 2016 and 2017 when one-off factors like an influx of EU funds this year subside.

AGAINST MONETARY POLICY?

The Czech banking sector, largely unscathed by the global crisis thanks to low loan-to-deposit ratios, had a capital ratio of 17.3 percent in the third quarter, well above a 10.5 percent requirement. The biggest banks must hold an extra 1 to 3 percent buffer.

"(Komercni Banka) will be ready to meet the requirement once it is applicable," said Robert Janacek from the investor relations department at Komercni Banka, a unit of Societe Generale.

Banks and analysts expect limited impact on lending because of already high capital. The CCB rate of 0.5 percent is also below the maximum applicable 2.5 percent rate.

However, Jakub Seidler, ING's chief economist in Prague, said "loose monetary conditions aim to accelerate loan dynamics, while this new measure will slow it."

The central bank, which cut interest rates to 0.05 percent in 2012, has pledged to keep the crown currency weak, to maintain relaxed monetary conditions, until around the end of 2016. Tomsik said in November the new buffer would not hinder monetary policy. (Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)