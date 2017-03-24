BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
PRAGUE, March 24 The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on Friday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending.
The bank said that while there had been changes since it introduced the buffer indicating a moderate rise in systemic risk, it had decided to keep the rate unchanged.
It reiterated strong home loan growth was increasing the sector's vulnerability to economic swings and property price growth was above fundamental levels.
"If credit growth remains high, credit standards ease further and systemic risk continues to grow, the CNB will stand ready to increase this buffer rate further," the bank said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Robert Muller)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.