PRAGUE Dec 2 Czech banks are healthy and regulation over money flows between them and their foreign owners cuts the risk of a pullback of capital, the central bank (CNB) said on Friday after Moody's lowered its outlook on the sector.

The ratings agency lowered its outlook to negative from stable on Thursday due to an expected economic slowdown in Europe that will raise pressure on asset quality and profitability.

The agency also said Czech banks may face pressure to return capital to their parent banks as they begin to deleverage, a risk partially offset by the central bank's targets on bank capitalisation.

"The tools that the CNB has available in the area of regulation and oversight of financial markets enables us to effectively supervise the flows of money from Czech daughter banks to their foreign parents," the central bank said.

"Therefore we see the risk of pulling back capital from Czech banks as less severe, which Moody's itself admits after all."

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said last month that Czech banks' exposure to their parents has grown but is still below regulatory limits. The central bank is closely watching any potential attempts to pull out capital, he said.

In a newspaper article he wrote that Czech subsidiaries' exposure to parent firms has grown to about 4 percent of assets, below limits.

The limit of credit exposure is set at 25 percent of equity.

The Czech central bank's quarterly financial health checks released this week showed banks have a more comfortable capital position than many of their European Union peers and projected that lenders in the European Union member can withstand a major slump relatively unscathed.

The sector's capital adequacy would stay above 11 percent even in the negative scenario of the central bank's stress tests. The ratio stood at 15.7 percent at the end of September.

Moody's in its outlook said the Czech banking system had high capital buffers and a stable deposit funding base. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Ron Askew)