PRAGUE May 16 Czech lender CSOB reported
first-quarter net profit down by almost a fifth against last
year, with income hit by low interest rates and an increase in
operating expenses.
CSOB, which is the second-largest bank in the Czech Republic
and is owned by Belgium's KBC, said that net profit
fell by 19 percent to 3.2 billion crowns ($158 million).
Bank interest rate margins have suffered since the
recession-hit country's central bank cut its benchmark rate
to 0.05 percent in November in an attempt to boost
consumer spending.
CSOB's first-quarter net interest income fell to 6.02
billion crowns, down 5 percent on the same period last year.
Operating expenses, meanwhile, rose 3 percent to 3.87
billion crowns, largely because of wage increases.
($1 = 20.2266 Czech crowns)
