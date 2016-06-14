(Adds details on mortgage lending, stress tests)
PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech banking sector's
ability to deal with potential shocks is stronger than a year
ago and banks could cope with a very strong recession in a
worst-case scenario, the central bank said in a yearly health
check of lenders on Tuesday.
Highlighting one potential risk, the bank said in its annual
financial stability report it would tighten mortgage lending
rules from October due to "highly relaxed" conditions, although
it did not see any overheating in home loans, which have been a
strong driver of growth in recent years.
In a growing economy, banks have been looking to boost
lending to compensate for pressure on profit margins caused by
near-zero interest rates.
The central bank has already put in place a countercyclical
capital buffer (CCB) rate of 0.5 percent, valid from 2017, to
keep ahead of rising lending, which is seen growing overall in
the market in the mid-single digits going ahead.
The bank said its latest report paid closer attention to the
housing sector, as the mix of low rates and easy access to home
loans created conditions for unwarranted property price growth.
"We don't see any overheating there, but we can see
relatively looser standards, given a number of institutions are
pushing into the market," Governor Miroslav Singer told a news
conference.
The bank said it would tighten its recommendations to
lenders, mainly in lowering the maximum loan-to-value levels.
Czech banks have avoided problems seen at other European
banks since the global financial crisis and remain key earners
for their western parents.
The largest banks are units of Austria's Erste Group Bank
, Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale
and Italy's UniCredit.
Overall, the bank said the sector was well geared for any
possible shocks.
In its adverse stress testing scenario presuming a strong
recession and fall to deflation, the sector's large capital
buffer would allow it to stay above regulatory capital
thresholds of 8 percent and keep it resilient to short-term
liquidity risks.
The central bank also said public finances posed no risk to
banks, which hold a large portion of state government bonds. The
bank said it did not expect to impose any new capital
requirements in the next three-year horizon because of this.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; editing by Jason
Neely and Alexandra Hudson)