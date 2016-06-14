PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech banking sector's ability to deal with potential shocks is stronger than a year ago and banks could cope with a very strong recession in a worst-case scenario, the central bank said in a yearly health check of the sector on Tuesday.

Highlighting one potential risk, the bank said in its annual financial stability report it would tighten mortgage lending rules from October due to "highly relaxed" conditions, although it did not assess any overheating in home loans, which have been a strong driver of loan growth in recent years.

"The domestic banking sector remains highly stable thanks to good capitalisation, a strong client deposit base and a sufficient amount of high-quality and liquid assets," Governor Miroslav Singer said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)