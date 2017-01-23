BRIEF-Italy's BPER will not raise cash to buy rival CariFerrara
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
PRAGUE Jan 23 Czech banks expect to tighten conditions for mortgage lending in the first quarter of 2017, continuing a trend seen at the end of 2016 when new rules on home loans took effect, the central bank said in a regular lending survey on Monday.
Banks also see tighter conditions for consumer loans but an easing of corporate lending in the quarter.
Record low interest rates have fuelled mortgage lending in the Czech Republic, driving up housing prices. The central bank has tightened its recommendations to banks to limit mortgage sizes. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Blackpool has entered into a contract to acquire imperial hotel
DUBAI, Jan 25 National Bank of Oman said on Wednesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 15.92 percent for 2016 and a stock dividend of one free share for every twenty held.