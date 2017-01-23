PRAGUE Jan 23 Czech banks expect to tighten conditions for mortgage lending in the first quarter of 2017, continuing a trend seen at the end of 2016 when new rules on home loans took effect, the central bank said in a regular lending survey on Monday.

Banks also see tighter conditions for consumer loans but an easing of corporate lending in the quarter.

Record low interest rates have fuelled mortgage lending in the Czech Republic, driving up housing prices. The central bank has tightened its recommendations to banks to limit mortgage sizes. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)