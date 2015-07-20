BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
PRAGUE, July 20 Czech banks expect credit standards for corporate loans to ease further in the third quarter while demand is set to grow, mostly from large businesses, the central bank's July lending survey showed on Monday.
The survey showed banks expected demand in all credit segments to rise this quarter.
Banks continued to ease credit standards in the second quarter mostly due to competitive pressures and the improving economic outlook, the survey said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook