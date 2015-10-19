PRAGUE Oct 19 Czech banks expect a further easing of credit standards for corporate and consumer lending in the fourth quarter although part of the market sees tighter conditions for home purchase loans, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

The bank's regular lending survey also saw expectations for increased loan demand in the final quarter of 2015.

In the third quarter, demand for corporate loans was nearly unchanged while mortgage lending demand increased. Lending conditions also eased in the quarter, but were unchanged for home loans. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)