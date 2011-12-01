* Rating agency says operating environment will weaken

* Pressure could build on asset quality, impair profits

PRAGUE Dec 1 Moody's rating agency lowered its outlook on the Czech banking system to negative from stable on Thursday due to an expected economic slowdown in Europe that will raise pressure on asset quality and profitability.

"The change in outlook primarily reflects the rating agency's view that the banks' operating environment will weaken, amidst a broader EU economic slowdown," Moody's said in an email.

"This will create renewed pressures on asset quality and impair the banks' profitability and capitalisation."

The ratings agency said the Czech banking system had high capital buffers and a stable deposit funding base.

Moody's said it expected economic growth to slow to 1.9 percent this year and to 0.6 percent in 2012.

It said it expected further deterioration in non-performing loans, which increased to around 6 percent of gross loans by the end of June from below 3 percent at the end of 2007.

The Czech central bank's quarterly financial health checks released this week showed banks have a more comfortable capital position than many of their European Union peers and projected that lenders in the EU member can withstand a major slump relatively unscathed.

The sector's capital adequacy would stay above 11 percent even in the negative scenario of the central bank's stress tests. The ratio stood at 15.7 percent at the end of September.

Czech banks have an overall loan-to-deposit ratio at 73 percent.

Czech banks are mostly foreign owned. The three largest are Erste Group Bank's Ceska Sporitelna; KBC's CSOB bank; and Societe Generale's unit Komercni Banka .

"Although Czech banks' capitalisation has strengthened in recent years as a result of profit retention, the system is largely foreign owned, which may generate risks in the current uncertain economic environment," Moody's said.

"Czech banks may face pressure to upstream capital to their Western European parent institutions, as those banks begin to deleverage." (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)