PRAGUE, June 17 Proposed changes in EU regulations on banks' holdings of sovereign bonds could be dangerous for Czech banks, the Czech central bank's vice-governor was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Currently, state bonds are exempt from the 25 percent limit for any single asset type on a bank's balance sheet, an exemption which could be abolished.

Banks could also be required to move bonds to their trading portfolio from the investment category, meaning their value would be determined by the market spot price.

Czech banks have invested significantly in state bonds as the domestic capital market is weak. Sovereign holdings make up about 15 percent of their balance sheets on average, four times higher than their peers in western Europe, Vladimir Tomsik told the Hospodarske Noviny business daily.

"If these two proposals were introduced, it would be a deadly cocktail for our banks," Tomsik was quoted as saying.

But he added: "With the economy gathering pace I expect viable projects will come and the banks will have no reason to prefer state bonds."

The central bank said on Tuesday the Czech financial sector's resilience to potential adverse shocks had improved and the risk of excessive lending growth remained low.

The Czech economy expanded at a record pace in the first quarter, rising 3.1 percent on a quarterly basis. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Andrew Roche)