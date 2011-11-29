* Negative scenario includes complete write-off of periphery debt

PRAGUE, Nov 29 Czech banks have a more comfortable capital position than many of their EU peers, central bank financial health checks showed, projecting that lenders in the central European state can withstand a major slump relatively unscathed.

The Czech banking sector, dominated by subsidiaries of euro zone banks, remains strong while many European lenders struggle to boost core capital levels to comply with new and stricter requirements on capital ratio and quality.

"The capitalisation of the entire sector would remain above the regulatory minimum ... even in a significant stress scenario combining negative developments in the domestic and external economy and renewed uncertainty on financial markets caused by an escalation of the fiscal crisis in the indebted euro area countries," the bank said.

Economists have raised concerns that demands by euro zone countries for their banks to raise capital to counteract losses tied to the spreading debt crisis might draw badly-needed financing away from emerging Europe.

Austria last week imposed restrictions on its banks operating in eastern Europe, requiring them to make new loans of no more than 1.1 times the deposits and wholesale funding raised locally.

Nomura International calculated Romania could see a deleveraging equal to 1.6 percent of GDP, while the Czech Republic, Hungary and Turkey all face hits of about a half a percent of annual output.

The Czech central bank has said the country's banking sector covered its loans with deposits from local sources, meaning there was no risk of a drop in financing due to the Austrian banking rules.

Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said the half a percent of annual output projected deleveraging was relatively small.

"This is basically lack of extension of new loans... it's not really a capital flight which is more what the central bank is talking about," Montalto said.

"We're not really worried about Czech banks. The sector is very well regulated and capital levels are perfectly adequate."

The sector's capital adequacy would stay above 11 percent even in the negative scenario of the stress tests, the stress tests said. It stood at 15.7 percent at the end of September.

In the negative scenario, several banks would have to raise capital by a total 13.6 billion crowns ($706.53 million) as GDP would contract 4.7 percent by the end of next year and 5.4 percent by the middle of 2013.

The adverse scenario also assumes a complete write-off of 24.4 billion crowns in exposure to five indebted euro zone periphery countries, which the bank said would not be significant enough to cause the banking sector any major difficulties.

Czech banks weathered the financial crisis without needing any bailouts thanks to a strong deposit base and limited exposure to foreign exchange movements, unlike in Hungary or even Poland where foreign currency loans had been popular.

They have negligible holdings of euro zone periphery debt, but some still suffered sharp drops in profit due to impairment charges on their Greek bond holdings.

Net profit at Societe Generale's Czech unit Komercni Banka slipped by 55 percent in the third quarter due to a writeoff of Greek bonds. KBC unit CSOB also wrote down its Greek debt holdings.

Other major banks are local units of Austria's Erste Bank , UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International.

NO LENDING SQUEEZE SEEN

While many in the European Union worry the bloc's already fragile economy may suffer another blow as banks cut lending to shore up their balance sheets in line with tougher regulatory requirements for capital cushions, well-capitalised Czech banks are not under such pressure.

The banking sector covers its loans with deposits from local sources, making local banks independent of their parent companies in terms of financing resources, the central bank has said. The overall sector loan-to-deposit ratio is 73 percent.

The strong capital position of Czech banks has raised the question whether parent banks could drain liquidity from their local units in a bid to prop up their own capital buffers.

Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik has said the central bank was watching closely any potential attempts to pull out capital and the exposure to parent firms was below limits.

The regulatory threshold is set at 25 percent of the unit's equity, specifically of its investment portfolio. At present, the average exposure is below 14 percent, the central bank has said. ($1 = 19.2491 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Stephen Nisbet)