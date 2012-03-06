* Adverse scenario sees need of 0.5 pct/GDP capital boost

* Losses from exposure to parent banks highly unlikely

* Would lead to need for 0.9 pct/GDP capital injection

* Sector cap. adequacy above 8 pct even in negative scenario (adds details, quote)

PRAGUE, March 5 Czech banks would withstand even a deep recession in Europe and large write-offs of exposure to indebted European union countries, the Czech central bank said on Tuesday in its regular update of banking sector stress tests.

The sector's capital adequacy would stay close to the regulatory 8 percent threshold even under a highly unlikely scenario in which large Czech lenders, mostly units of euro zone banks, would also have to write off one-third of gross exposure to their parent banks, the financial health checks showed.

While many European lenders struggle to boost core capital levels to comply with new and stricter requirements on capital ratio and quality, the Czech banking sector remains strong thanks to large deposit bases and sector capital adequacy of 15.2 percent at the end of 2011.

"Strong capitalization, profitability and balance sheet liquidity are the foundations of the stability and resilience of Czech banks," said Pavel Rezabek, the central bank governing board member said in a statement.

In the negative scenario of the tests, assuming nearly a 7 percent drop in GDP this year and a write-off of some exposure to EU countries with debt above 60 percent of GDP, several banks would have to raise capital by a total 19 billion crowns ($1.01 billion), or 0.5 percent of GDP, the central bank said.

This scenario was extended to include losses from seven large banks having to write off one third of gross exposure to their parent banks, leading to the need of a 33 billion crown cash injection in the sector, or 0.9 percent of GDP.

The central bank said such a scenario was highly unlikely.

The largest Czech banks are units of Austria's Erste Group , Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale and Italy's UniCredit.

The strong capital position of Czech banks has raised the question whether parent banks could drain liquidity from their local units, shrinking their capital buffers and lending capacity, in a bid to prop up their own balance sheets as the EU toughens capital rules.

But so far such fears were proven unjustified.

In January, governments, regulators and international agencies agreed in the Vienna to cooperate in trying to avert a stampede from emerging Europe.

Bank CSOB paid its parent KBC 4.3 billion crowns in an extra dividend last year seeing its total capital ratio falling to 15.6 percent from 18.03 percent, still far above the 8 percent regulatory threshold.

Czech banks have weathered the global financial crisis without needing any bailouts thanks to large deposit bases and few foreign currency loans by Czech households, unlike in Hungary or even Poland where foreign currency lending had been popular.

Profitability was hit following the 2007-2008 financial crisis as banks booked impairment charges against their Greek and other peripheral debt holdings and due to a spike in provisioning against bad loans amid the deteriorating economy.

But profits began to rise again in 2010 as both household and corporate lending grew, and provisioning began to fall.

($1 = 18.7908 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Ron Askew)