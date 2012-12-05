Hong Kong stocks rise on US surge, higher Shanghai inflows; China dips
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
PRAGUE Dec 5 The Czech banking sector's capital adequacy would fall to 11 percent, from 16.4 percent now, under the main stress scenario in a central bank analysis, far above the 8 percent regulatory threshold, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Several banks would have to raise 18.7 billion crowns, or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, to meet the minimum 8 percent target in an adverse scenario that assumes a deep decline in economic activity and partial writeoffs of exposure to EU countries with debt above 60 pct of GDP. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.