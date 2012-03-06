PRAGUE, March 5 The Czech banking sector
is resilient to potential adverse shocks and the sector's
capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory 8 percent
threshold even under a stressed scenario, central bank stress
tests showed on Tuesday.
In the negative scenario of the tests, assuming nearly a 7
percent drop in GDP this year and a write-off of some exposure
to EU countries with debt above 60 percent of GDP, several banks
would have to raise capital by a total 19 billion crowns ($1.01
billion), or 0.5 percent of GDP.
This scenario was extended to include losses from banks
having to write off one third of gross exposure to their parent
banks, leading to the need of a 33 billion crown cash injection
in the sector, or 0.9 percent of GDP.
($1 = 18.7908 Czech crowns)
