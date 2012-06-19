BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, June 19 A financial sector health check showed Czech banks remain highly resilient to adverse shocks and aggregate capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory minimum of 8 percent even in under a stress scenario, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Escalation of the euro zone debt crisis and a subsequent sizable downturn in economic activity is the main risk for the banking sector in the highly open Czech economy, it said.
It said 12 banks would have to increase capital by 14.6 billion crowns ($717.71 million) or roughly 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in the adverse scenario which assumes a significant and protracted decline in economic activity over the three-year test horizon.
Further capital increase would be needed if banks had to write down exposure to their foreign parent groups. ($1 = 20.3426 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 4Q16 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893847 SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific (APAC) covered bond programmes benefit from a wider buffer against downgrade following the implementation of Fitch Rating's updated covered bond criteria on 26 October 2016, the agency says. This reflects the higher maximum rating uplift of six notches under the new paymen
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The United States blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.