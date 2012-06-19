PRAGUE, June 19 A financial sector health check showed Czech banks remain highly resilient to adverse shocks and aggregate capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory minimum of 8 percent even in under a stress scenario, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Escalation of the euro zone debt crisis and a subsequent sizable downturn in economic activity is the main risk for the banking sector in the highly open Czech economy, it said.

It said 12 banks would have to increase capital by 14.6 billion crowns ($717.71 million) or roughly 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in the adverse scenario which assumes a significant and protracted decline in economic activity over the three-year test horizon.

Further capital increase would be needed if banks had to write down exposure to their foreign parent groups. ($1 = 20.3426 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)