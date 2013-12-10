PRAGUE Dec 10 The Czech banking sector is
resilient to potential shocks and its capitalisation would
remain above a regulatory minimum in a stress scenario that
assumes a recession over the next three years, central bank
stress tests showed on Tuesday.
In the stress scenario, the sector's capital adequacy ratio
would fall below 14 percent, from 17.3 percent recorded at the
end of September, the bank said in a regular report.
But 10 banks representing around 11 percent of the sector's
total assets would together have to increase their regulatory
capital by around 10 billion crowns, or roughly 0.3 percent of
gross domestic product, to meet the regulatory minimum capital
adequacy ratio of 8 percent in the stress scenario.
