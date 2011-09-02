PRAGUE, Sept 2 Czech police defused an explosive
package at an IKEA furniture store in Prague on Friday,
in the latest in a series of attempted attacks on the Swedish
group's outlets around Europe.
Police said in a statement it had closed all four IKEA
stores in the central European country for security checks.
"Given the international situation in recent years, we have
informed partners abroad about the preventative measures," the
police statement said.
Police did not give any details on who may be behind the
attempted attack at the world's biggest furniture retailer nor
how was the explosive device found.
The Czech news website www.ihned.cz reported the that
package was found by cleaning staff in a waste bin outside the
store.
It said it expected the stores of the Swedish firm, known
worldwide for its flat-packed, self-assembly furniture, to
reopen later on Friday.
Small explosive devices detonated at IKEA stores in the
Netherlands, Belgium and France in May this year. No one was
seriously hurt in those attacks.
Two Polish men were jailed in 2004 for planting bombs at two
Dutch IKEA stores in 2002 and trying to extort 250,000 euros
($360,000) from the furniture chain.
In 2009, there was a threat to blow up several Amsterdam
stores, including an IKEA outlet, and seven people were arrested
but it turned out to be a hoax. The company is owned by a
foundation controlled by Swedish founder Ingvar Kamprad.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Rosalind Russell)