PRAGUE, Sept 20 The Czech government has imposed
an immediate ban on all exports of hard liquor to the European
Union following the death of 23 people from methyl alcohol
poisoning, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Thursday.
The Czech Republic banned all hard liquor sales in shops and
pubs last Friday after the poisonings believed to come from
bootleg alcohol. It plans to gradually reopen the domestic
market from the middle of next week, using new tax stamps and
certifications of origin to secure the safe origin of drinks.