PRAGUE, Sept 26 The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to ease a ban on the sale of spirits after police found the source of deadly bootleg booze that has killed 26 people, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.

The state banned all sales of hard liquor on Sept. 14 and stopped exports last week under EU pressure.

Ministers decided on Wednesday to allow sales of alcohol made before the beginning of this year as well as newly-produced alcohol marked by new tax stamps, Necas said. Spirits in storage will have to get a certificate of safe origin or will be destroyed.

Exports could be allowed within a few days following consultations with the EU, Necas said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; writing by Jan Lopatka)