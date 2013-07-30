PRAGUE, July 30 Raiffeisen Centrobank will become a market maker on the Prague Stock Exchange for shares in four blue-chip companies, the bourse said on Tuesday.

It said Raiffeisen would be market maker for trading in Erste Bank, CEZ, Komercni Banka and Telefonica Czech Republic as of Aug 1. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)