* Govt estimates 3.2 pct/GDP deficit

* Budget based on rosy growth outlook, revision expected

* Budget likely to be approved smoothly before Christmas

PRAGUE, Nov 2 The lower house of the Czech parliament approved the 2012 budget draft in the first out of three readings on Wednesday, planning a further deficit reduction despite a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

The Czech Republic has avoided any big impact of the Greek debt crisis thanks to low exposure of banks to euro zone periphery debt and large capital buffers. However, any slowdown in euro zone growth will harm the export-dependent economy.

The budget draft sees a drop in the central state budget deficit to 105 billion crowns ($5.7 billion) from 135 billion planned this year, and the overall public sector gap is expected to fall to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product from 3.7 percent seen this year.

The budget was drafted on an outlook for 2.5 percent gross domestic product growth next year. The finance ministry has since revised this figure to 1 percent and said a recession was possible. That is likely to force amendments to the budget during 2012.

"Uncertainty is depriving us of a chance to estimate what kind of growth or recession we can expect in 2012," Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek told parliament.

He said the government would draft scenarios of future development by the end of the year and propose changes to the budget after a quarterly macroeconomic forecast update in January, hoping to have more clarity on the growth outlook.

"We consider it appropriate to focus on a target that will be moving much less and will be less foggy than it is now," Kalousek said.

He said a moderately optimistic scenario would require only cabinet-mandated savings worth some 20 billion crowns. A drop into a recession would require legislative changes on both spending and revenue sides, he said.

The central European country has benefitted from low debt at around 40 percent of GDP, or roughly half the EU average, and investors and rating agencies laud the centre-right administration's plans to eliminate budget deficits by 2016.

The austerity drive helped squeeze government bond yields to record lows earlier in the autumn, and the spread over German Bunds stood at 166 basis points in the 10-year debt segment, lower than many euro zone countries.

But the budget cuts also dented domestic demand, adding to the risks of an economic slowdown when external demand also dries up.

The cabinet has pushed through plans to hike the value-added tax to help the budget and has cut back spending on investments as well as wages.

The budget draft will go through two more readings but it is expected to be approved smoothly before Christmas given the government parties hold 115 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament. ($1 = 18.344 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik and Robert Mueller, writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Hay)